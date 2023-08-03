Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Mass poisoning in Karaganda: 2 more teens to be discharged from hospital

    3 August 2023, 11:32

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two more children hospitalized with poisoning symptoms from the special service centre in Karaganda are to be discharged today from hospital, Kazinform reports.

    Their condition improved significantly. Six teens in stable condition are staying in the intensive care unit wards.

    As earlier reported, one child died and six more were admitted to the intensive care unit as a result of the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city.

    Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said the intestinal infectious diseases tests gave negative results. The cause of the mass poisoning of children has not been determined yet.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Incidents Healthcare Karaganda
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to host 1st Central Asian Oncology Week
    Kazakh President Tokayev holds meeting on Almaty city’s development
    Husband donates his kidney to wife
    Popular
    1 Kazakh capital to host Comic Con Astana Sep 2023
    2 Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink several bilateral documents
    3 KazTransOil JSC observes rise in consolidated revenue in H1 2023
    4 Turkmenistan, Hungary formulate gas deal: Azerbaijan’s role and significance
    5 President lays flowers at Heroes Monument and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi