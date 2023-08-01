Go to the main site
    Mass poisoning in Karaganda: 1 child dies, 6 at ICU

    1 August 2023, 10:43

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM One child died and six more were admitted to the intensive care unit as a result of the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city, Kazinform reports.

    On July 30 two children of the centre felt sick with vomiting and diarrhea occurred together. On July 31 ten more were rushed to the hospital with the same symptoms. Unfortunately, one child died, the rest six are staying in the intensive care unit, the press service of the governor of Karaganda region said.

    The Governor, Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, held a meeting with the participation of the regional healthcare department and doctors. The special commission was established to determine the cause of the accident. The criminal investigation was launched.

    The acting director of the child special social service centre in Karaganda city was removed from her office.

    As earlier reported, children suffered chlorine poisoning at one of the kindergartens in Karaganda.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Incidents Healthcare
