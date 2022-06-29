Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Mass Pallas's gull die-off occurred in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 June 2022, 17:02
Mass Pallas's gull die-off occurred in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A mass die-off of Pallas's gulls was recorded on the isles of the Akzhaiyk national natural reserve, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almost 5 thousand endangered Pallas's gulls have died in a mass die-off in the Caspian Sea.

An investigation into the cause of the Pallas's gull mass deaths with ornithologists and experts from the Kazakh capital is underway.

The Akzhaiyk national natural reserve which inhabits Pallas's gulls is a few dozen kilometers away from the Kashagan oilfield.

Pallas's gull, also known as the great black-headed gull, is a large bird species. The birds are listed in Kazakhstan and Russia's Red Books.

photo


Atyrau region   Incidents    Nature    Natural disasters  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events