Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Mass media workers invited to undergo traineeships under Bolashak program

    24 August 2022 14:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bolashak Scholarship Program offers mass media workers to undergo traineeships abroad. Henceforth, journalists, cameramen, graphic designers will be able to upgrade their qualification at the leading foreign universities and organizations under the following majors «Camera work», «Film directing», «Journalism», «Visual effects. 3D animation» etc., Kazinform correspondent reports.

    CEO of JSC Center for International Programs (CIP), the administrator of the Bolashak Scholarship Program, Anuar Zhangozin says the list of the categories of Bolashak traineeship candidates is expanded every year.

    Candidates shall have at least 3 years of work experience (including 12-month work experience in the field chosen), an offer from a foreign university/organization and a KAZTEST certificate.

    The applications are submitted via Egov.kz web portal.

    110 scholarships are allocated this year for the following categories of specialists: engineering and technical workers, medical specialists, specialists of culture, tourism, sport and mass media, agro-industrial sector, civil servants, teachers of secondary, technical and vocational education institutions.

    Admission process will begin on September 5 and will last till October 14.

    Photo: old.kzvesti.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Mass media #Bolashak Scholarship #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1200-seat school opened in Semey
    439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
    431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan