Mass media workers invited to undergo traineeships under Bolashak program
24 August 2022 14:38

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bolashak Scholarship Program offers mass media workers to undergo traineeships abroad. Henceforth, journalists, cameramen, graphic designers will be able to upgrade their qualification at the leading foreign universities and organizations under the following majors «Camera work», «Film directing», «Journalism», «Visual effects. 3D animation» etc., Kazinform correspondent reports.

CEO of JSC Center for International Programs (CIP), the administrator of the Bolashak Scholarship Program, Anuar Zhangozin says the list of the categories of Bolashak traineeship candidates is expanded every year.

Candidates shall have at least 3 years of work experience (including 12-month work experience in the field chosen), an offer from a foreign university/organization and a KAZTEST certificate.

The applications are submitted via Egov.kz web portal.

110 scholarships are allocated this year for the following categories of specialists: engineering and technical workers, medical specialists, specialists of culture, tourism, sport and mass media, agro-industrial sector, civil servants, teachers of secondary, technical and vocational education institutions.

Admission process will begin on September 5 and will last till October 14.

Photo: old.kzvesti.kz


