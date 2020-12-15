Go to the main site
    Mass media, social sphere workers awarded at Information Ministry

    15 December 2020, 19:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Representatives of the sphere of mass media and civil society have been honored today with prestigious decorations at the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

    Minister Aida Balayeva congratulated colleagues on the Independence Day and thanked them for their work.

    For instance, Adviser to Chairman of the Board of «Kazinform» International News Agency JSC Kalamkas Abuova was honored with the Kurmet Order.

    Executive Director of Association of Legal Entities «National Volunteer Network» Tatyana Mironyuk and chief editor of Khabar 24 TV channel Shalkar Kozhayev received the Eren enbegi ushin medals.

    Minister Balayeva also praised the work of a number of employees of the ministry and handed them the diplomas and thank-you letters.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

