    Mass media published 270,000 articles about coronavirus in 2020

    29 January 2021, 14:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «274,000 articles about coronavirus were published in the country’s mass media in 2020,» Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Kemelbek Oishybayev said.

    In 2020 fight against coronavirus became the central focus on the information agenda. The national media project for 2020 was developed and approved by the Government. Its key directions are the 30th anniversary of Independence, Rukhani Janghyru program realization, and development of volunteers’ system. But due to the pandemic in March-May when the country declared emergency situation the Government set up the national communications centre to raise public awareness of COVID-19.

    He reminded that last March coronavirus2020.kz website was launched. It reached 100,000 visits a day. coronavirus2020 official Telegram Channel receives more than 300,000 visitors. stopfake.kz website was launched in July to detect fake news spread in mass media, social networks.

    He also added that above 200 briefings were held online during the emergency situation, above 5,000 infographics were published in the national mass media.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Mass media Coronavirus in the world
