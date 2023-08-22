Go to the main site
    Mass drowning in Turkistan region. How did it happen?

    22 August 2023, 10:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov commented on mass drowning of 11 people in the Syrdarya River in Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, the rescuers are still searching for the victims. An investigation is underway. «Four families [20 people -edit] were resting in undesignated area. This is what we know,» said the Minister.

    He promised to sort out the situation.

    The journalists asked the Minister whether someone would be punished. He said the decision would be taken after the inspection.

    As reported, 11 people drowned while swimming in undesignated zone of Syrdarya River in Turkistan region on Monday, August 21. Bodies of eight victims have already been recovered from water. Four of the dead are minors under 16 and four are above 16 years. Search for other five people is ongoing. An operational headquarters was set up in the local emergencies department. 144 people are involved in search and rescue works.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Incidents Turkestan region
