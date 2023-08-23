Mass drowning in Turkestan rgn: Body of last victim found

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The body of the girl drowned in the Syrdarya River, Turkestan region, has been found, Kazinform cites the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

«The body of the girl drowned in the Syrdarya River on August 21 was found at 2:56pm today. In total, 11 people drowned, including eight underage children, that day,» said the Ministry.

The Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan urges to take responsibility for your own safety and the safety of children, avoiding undesignated swimming areas.

Notably, 11 people drowned while swimming in an undesignated area in the Syrdarya River at 5:40pm today in Otyrar district, Turkestan region.