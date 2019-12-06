Maslikhat deputies should be involved in state programs’ development, Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maslikhat deputies should actively take part in working out state programs, said Dariga Nazarbayeva, Senate’s Speaker, reporting at the republican conference devoted to 25th anniversary of establishing Maslikhats.

According to her words, deputies of Maslikhats and local government bodies know better queries of their areas. Thus, they should actively take part in working out state programs and the list of supportive and satellite rural residential areas.

She also urged deputies of Maslikhats and local government bodies to partake in working out a program of regional development.

D. Nazarbayeva added that the Government is considering the State Program of Regional Development until 2025.