Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Maslikhat deputies should be involved in state programs’ development, Senate Speaker

    6 December 2019, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maslikhat deputies should actively take part in working out state programs, said Dariga Nazarbayeva, Senate’s Speaker, reporting at the republican conference devoted to 25th anniversary of establishing Maslikhats.

    According to her words, deputies of Maslikhats and local government bodies know better queries of their areas. Thus, they should actively take part in working out state programs and the list of supportive and satellite rural residential areas.

    She also urged deputies of Maslikhats and local government bodies to partake in working out a program of regional development.

    D. Nazarbayeva added that the Government is considering the State Program of Regional Development until 2025.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Senate
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    US House passes debt ceiling bill, averting crisis
    Oil prices rise after US decision to raise debt limit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP