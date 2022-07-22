Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Masks recommended for Nur-Sultan residents as city enters ‘yellow’ zone

    22 July 2022 16:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has returned to the ‘yellow’ zone on July 21, it looks like the mask mandate will be reinstate in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Head of the infectious diseases epidemiological surveillance department of the Ministry of Healthcare Roza Kozhapova said Friday that wearing masks in the ‘yellow’ zone is recommended.

    «Those exposed to someone with COVID-19 having absolute contradictions to vaccination or pregnant are highly recommended to switch to remote work. Large events at preschool organizations are banned, however, small events are not limited. Wearing masks in the ‘yellow’ zone is recommended,» she said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

    Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence had increased 3.2 times in the country in the past week from 2,558 to 8,156 COVID-19 cases.

    In the past day Kazakhstan reported 2,480 cases of the coronavirus infection. 80% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been vaccinated or revaccinated more than six months ago.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry