Masks recommended for Nur-Sultan residents as city enters ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has returned to the ‘yellow’ zone on July 21, it looks like the mask mandate will be reinstate in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Head of the infectious diseases epidemiological surveillance department of the Ministry of Healthcare Roza Kozhapova said Friday that wearing masks in the ‘yellow’ zone is recommended.

«Those exposed to someone with COVID-19 having absolute contradictions to vaccination or pregnant are highly recommended to switch to remote work. Large events at preschool organizations are banned, however, small events are not limited. Wearing masks in the ‘yellow’ zone is recommended,» she said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence had increased 3.2 times in the country in the past week from 2,558 to 8,156 COVID-19 cases.

In the past day Kazakhstan reported 2,480 cases of the coronavirus infection. 80% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been vaccinated or revaccinated more than six months ago.



