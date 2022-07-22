Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Masks recommended for Nur-Sultan residents as city enters ‘yellow’ zone
22 July 2022 16:28

Masks recommended for Nur-Sultan residents as city enters ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has returned to the ‘yellow’ zone on July 21, it looks like the mask mandate will be reinstate in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Head of the infectious diseases epidemiological surveillance department of the Ministry of Healthcare Roza Kozhapova said Friday that wearing masks in the ‘yellow’ zone is recommended.

«Those exposed to someone with COVID-19 having absolute contradictions to vaccination or pregnant are highly recommended to switch to remote work. Large events at preschool organizations are banned, however, small events are not limited. Wearing masks in the ‘yellow’ zone is recommended,» she said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence had increased 3.2 times in the country in the past week from 2,558 to 8,156 COVID-19 cases.

In the past day Kazakhstan reported 2,480 cases of the coronavirus infection. 80% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been vaccinated or revaccinated more than six months ago.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry

News

Archive