Mask obligation may remain for public transport, hospitals in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said Tuesday that the obligation to wear facemasks on public transport and in hospitals and care homes in order to prevent COVID-19 contagion could be extended until September, ANSA reports.

He told Radio Capital that the obligation may remain for «the most crowded places and those where a little more prudence is needed».

He added that the cabinet, which is set to decide on this issue on Wednesday, will not renew the mandate to wear masks in cinemas and theatres and at indoor sporting events, meaning the obligation will be dropped for these venues as of Thursday.

Italy has scrapped almost all its COVID-19-linked restrictions.



