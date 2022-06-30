Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Mask mandate to be reinstated in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases – Vice PM

    30 June 2022, 11:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The present situation with the coronavirus infection is not critical, Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Vaccination is a key issue. So far the situation is not critical. However, the mask mandate may be reinstate in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases. The number of new COVID-19 cases is hovering around 100 each day. The question remains open,» Vice Prime Minister Tugzhanov said.

    He added that it is up to Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19 to decide whether to reinstate the mask mandate and tighten the COVID-19 curbs countrywide.

    Kazakhstan has recently seen a slight surge in the number of fresh infections. For instance, the country registered 137 COVID-19 cases on June 30 compared to only 16 COVID-19 cases two weeks ago on June 16.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn