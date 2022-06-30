Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Mask mandate to be reinstated in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases – Vice PM

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 June 2022, 11:52
Mask mandate to be reinstated in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases – Vice PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The present situation with the coronavirus infection is not critical, Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Vaccination is a key issue. So far the situation is not critical. However, the mask mandate may be reinstate in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases. The number of new COVID-19 cases is hovering around 100 each day. The question remains open,» Vice Prime Minister Tugzhanov said.

He added that it is up to Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19 to decide whether to reinstate the mask mandate and tighten the COVID-19 curbs countrywide.

Kazakhstan has recently seen a slight surge in the number of fresh infections. For instance, the country registered 137 COVID-19 cases on June 30 compared to only 16 COVID-19 cases two weeks ago on June 16.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy