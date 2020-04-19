Mascot for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games unveiled

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM The mascot for the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou was unveiled here on Thursday.

The design of «Feifei» is inspired by the motif of the «Divine Bird» in the Liangzhu Culture. The mascot is the fusion of Hangzhou's heritage and its drive for technological innovation, carrying the longing for harmonious co-existence between humans and nature. Legend has it that the «Divine Bird» brings bliss. Therefore, she is also viewed as a messenger of joy and cultural distinction, Xinhua reports.





The first «fei» means the birds flying, implying inclusiveness, respect, and fraternity of human society. And the second «fei» represents the mental tenacity of the athletes with disabilities pursuing dreams and reaching beyond themselves.

Extending from her wings to her cheeks is the quintessential pattern of the Liangzhu Culture, with the raised wings showing their dynamic beauty. The letter «i» on her crown stands for intelligence and also represents Hangzhou as the 'City of the Internet', which blinks blue when she is happy or playing sports. The ring, comprising 45 dots, on her chest is symbolic of the joyful gathering of all APC members.

The 4th Asian para games will be held on October 9, 2022, just two weeks after the closing ceremony of the Asian Games.



