Martial law imposed in Ukraine

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 February 2022, 12:31
KYIV. KAZINFORM - Martial law is being imposed throughout Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address, Kazinform has learnt from his official Facebook page.

«We are imposing martial law on all territories of our state. A minute ago, I had a conversation with President Biden. The United States has already begun to mobilize international support. Today, what is needed from you is calm. Stay at home if possible. We work, the army works, the whole security sector of Ukraine works. I, the National Security and Defense Council and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will be in constant contact with you,« Zelensky stressed in the address.


