    Markhabat Zhaiymbetov leaves post as Construction and Housing-Communal Services Affairs Committee Chairman

    4 March 2021, 13:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Markhabat Zhaiymbetov has been relieved of the post of the Chairman of the Committee on Construction Affairs, Housing and Communal Services of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan upon request, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    Zhaiymbetov was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Kyzylorda Polytechnic of the Ministry of Melioration and Water Management of the USSR, Volgograd Agricultural Institute, Korkyt ata Kyzylorda State University, York University.

    Throughout his career, he held senior positions. He served as Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region, Mayor of Kyzylorda, Governor of Aralsk district, State inspector of the Kazakh President’s Office.


    Appointments, dismissals
