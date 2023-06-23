Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mark Renshaw to join Astana Qazaqstan Team for coming Tour de France

23 June 2023, 09:55
Mark Renshaw to join Astana Qazaqstan Team for coming Tour de France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is happy to announce that former sprinter Mark Renshaw reinforces the team at the Tour de France as a sprint and lead-out consultant. The 40-year-old Australian retired four years ago from cycling and is known as one of the peloton’s most experienced lead-out men. For nine years he was the right-hand man to Mark Cavendish, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

«I am really thrilled to return to the Tour de France with Astana Qazaqstan Team and Mark Cavendish as a sprint and lead-out consultant. After discussing the possibility to join Astana Qazaqstan Team with Alexandr Vinokurov and my ex-teammate Dmitriy Fofonov, I am really looking forward to bringing my skillset to help the team chase success. Our goal is to secure victories in the sprint stages, and I am eager to share my knowledge and experience gained as a lead-out rider and teammate of Mark Cavendish», said Mark Renshaw.

Earlier this season Mark Cavendish won his 17th stage in the Giro.

«Mark’s recent victory in the Tour of Italy is proof that he still possesses the speed, power, and determination needed to win grand tour stages. With the support of Astana Qazaqstan Team and the talented riders selected for the race, I am confident that he has what it takes to win in this year’s Tour de France. I cancelled other jobs in July which shows my confidence in him. As we prepare for the important sprint stages, I am excited to work with the team’s Sports Directors to develop effective tactics and strategies, analyzing and breaking down sprint stages is something I absolutely love to do», continued Mark Renshaw.

«Mark’s career is already a big success, but I am excited to have the opportunity to help Mark finish his career on an absolute high and chase his 35th victory in the Grand Boucle», concluded Renshaw.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
