Mark Cavendish sprints to 3rd place at Scheldeprijs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan’s Mark Cavendish finished third in the 111th Scheldeprijs, the oldest race in Flanders. The British champion took the lead in sight of the line but was passed in the end by winner Jasper Philipsen and Sam Welsford.

«I went to follow Edward Theuns, but I had to fight with Dylan Groenewegen a bit, so I was in the wind already at 450 meters to go. So, I had to go very long from where I normally wanted to go – at 250 meters to go if you are well sheltered. And then Jasper came, with such a speed…» – said Mark Cavendish, Kazinform quotes the Team’s official website.

It’s Mark Cavendish’s second podium spot for Astana Qazaqstan Team.

«Especially after our let’s say so far difficult classics season, this result makes me happy. I am especially happy for Mark as this will give him a boost after his sickness of the last weeks. The teamwork was excellent as well. Everybody did his part of the job», – said Sports Director Stefano Zanini.

«The guys knew they had to stay in front today, also in the final as it could become very dangerous there when a big bunch is coming in. The boys took control and were really incredible. They always kept me in front. I’m very happy with that», – added Mark Cavendish.

«I always love to come back to the Scheldeprijs. The sprint here is always a bit chaotic. You really need to look you don’t crash but I have great memories here. Can you imagine, my teammate Gleb (Syritsa) was six when I won my first Scheldeprijs (16 years ago)», – concluded Mark Cavendish, three-time winner here in the Scheldeprijs.

The next race for Mark Cavendish will be the Giro di Sicilia, which starts on April 11th.



