Maria Mudryak to give performance on the eve of Day of First President in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the threshold of the Day of the First President, a grand event awaits the capital of Kazakhstan: the incomparable Maria Mudryak, Astana Opera’s soloist will cut a brilliant figure at her home stage. On November 27, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the coloratura soprano will perform a recital «For You, My Kazakhstan!» together with the famous baritone from Bulgaria Vladimir Stoyanov accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Italian conductor Alvise Casellati, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

A singer from Kazakhstan Maria Mudryak is in great demand all over the world: the best opera houses gladly welcome her to perform on their stages. The renowned artist’s repertoire includes leading roles from opera classics. Most recently, she performed Verdi’s La Traviata under the baton of the famous conductor Daniel Oren. In the near future, she plans to perform Verdi’s Rigoletto at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège in Belgium in collaboration with the maestro. Her busy schedule includes Puccini’s La Boheme in Spain and La Traviata in Australia.

Maria’s talent manifested itself in childhood. The aspiring vocalist received an excellent education at the Scuola Musicale di Milano. After that she received a Master’s degree at the Conservatorio di Musica «Giuseppe Verdi» di Milano. Thanks to her innate singing talent and dedication, Maria Mudryak became a laureate of international competitions many times, including Placido Domingo’s Operalia (2017).

The First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev played a great role in Maria Mudryak’s fate.

«Elbasy is my guiding star and my guardian angel. For the first time he heard my voice when I was only 7 years old. He believed in my talent, and at the age of 11 I was already admitted for exams for the Bolashak scholarship program. While studying in Milan at one of the most prestigious conservatories in the world, I always knew: I need to work hard and strive only forward to be worthy of his faith in me!» - emphasizes the soloist.

The upcoming concert promises to be a real treat for the capital’s fans of the singer for the upcoming holidays. The singer approached the program selection very carefully, focusing on her best numbers. A special place is given to the works of the genius Giuseppe Verdi.

«This is my favorite composer and the brightest representative of the Italian school. The concert will also feature two works by the French composer Charles Gounod, who is very close to my voice. There will certainly be Latyf Khamidi’s Kazakh Waltz, which I call ‘Eternal Waltz’. The world famous baritone Vladimir Stoyanov will take the stage with me. He will perform Verdi’s works from the operas La Traviata, Macbeth and Rigoletto. I would very much like to convey the beauty of the music of these great composers performed by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Italian conductor Alvise Casellati,» Maria Mudryak said.

On the threshold of state holidays, the singer expressed her desire to congratulate the people of the country.

«From the bottom of my heart and soul I would like to congratulate our Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and all the multinational people of Kazakhstan on the Day of the First President and the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I am almost the same age as the independence and today I can say for sure that our most important wealth is the friendship of peoples, peaceful sky overhead and great opportunities provided to young people to realize all their talents and aspirations.»

The concert will begin at 6 pm.