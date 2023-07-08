Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Maria Brovkova of Kazakhstan wins gold 2023 Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships

    8 July 2023, 13:10

    AURONZO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Maria Brovkova claimed gold at the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 World Championships in Auronzo, Italy, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan's Maria Brovkova won gold in the women's C1 U18 1,000m race at the tournament. She finished the distance in 4:35,01 sec. Silver and bronze medals went to Hungarian and Uzbek athletes.

    Another Kazakhstani Rufina Isskakova came second in the women's C1 U23 1,000m race.

    The tournament brought together 938 athletes from 65 countries.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan claims 10 medals at 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships
    8 Kazakhstani athletes to vie at World Athletics Championships 2023
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan advances at ATP Challenger Tour 50 tennis event in Astana
    Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov advances to doubles tennis event final in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023