Maria Brovkova of Kazakhstan wins gold 2023 Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships

AURONZO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Maria Brovkova claimed gold at the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 World Championships in Auronzo, Italy, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan's Maria Brovkova won gold in the women's C1 U18 1,000m race at the tournament. She finished the distance in 4:35,01 sec. Silver and bronze medals went to Hungarian and Uzbek athletes.

Another Kazakhstani Rufina Isskakova came second in the women's C1 U23 1,000m race.

The tournament brought together 938 athletes from 65 countries.