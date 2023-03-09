Go to the main site
    March 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 March 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of March.

    NAMES

    Alibai Bapanov (1953) is a muralist, full-fledged member of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan, professor of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.

    Born in Kyzylorda region is a graduate of the Gogol Alma-Ata Art College, Surikov Moscow State Art Institute.





    Skanderbek Dzholdasbekov (1955-2016) – is a prominent scholar, Doctor of Science (Engineering) and professor.

    Born in Shymkent is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.






    Sholpan Tlepina (1967) is a member of the Scientific Advisory Council under the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Aktyubinsk is a graduate of the Kazakh State Women’s Teachers’ Training Institute, National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Abai Almaty State University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

    Has been serving since January 2019.

