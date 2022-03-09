March 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of March.

NAMES

Artist, muralist, active member of the Academy of Painters of the Republic of Kazakhstan, professor at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts(1953) was born in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Gogol Alma-Ata Art College and the Surikov Moscow State Art Institute. Throughout his life Alibai Bapanov worked for a number of Kazakhstani HEIs, including the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. His paintings were showcased at numerous art shows and exhibitions in France, Latvia, Poland, Turkey, Denmark. His paintings can be found in museums of Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Spain, as well as in private collections in Kazakhstan, France, the US, Liechtenstein, Turkey, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Prominent scholar, Doctor of Science (Engineering) and professor Skanderbek DZHOLDASBEKOV (1955-2016) was born in Shymkent city. He graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics and Applied Mathematics at the Kirov Kazakh State University. He dedicated his career to mechanical engineering and worked for many research institutes in this field. He has been serving as the director of the Dzholdasbekov Institute of Mechanics and Mechanical Engineering since 2010.

Member of the Scientific Advisory Council under the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sholpan TLEPINA (1967) was born in Aktyubinsk. She graduated from the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogical Institute, the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, the Abai Almaty State University, and the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University. She was appointed to her recent post in January 2019.