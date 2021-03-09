Go to the main site
    March 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 March 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of March.

    Alibai Bapanov (1953) – a muralist, active member of the Academy of Painters of Kazakhstan, prof at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art.

    Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Gogol Alma-Ata Art College, Surikov Moscow State Art Institute.

    His paintings are kept in museums of Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Spain, as well as in private collections in Kazakhstan, France, the US, Liechtenstein, Turkey, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland.


    Skanderbek Dzholdasbekov (1955-2016) – a prominent scholar in mechanics of high-class spatial linkage mechanisms with degrees of mobility, PhD, Professor.

    Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics and Applied Mathematics at the Kirov Kazakh State University.


    Sholpan Tlepina (1967) – a member of the Scientific Advisory Council under the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan. Born in the city of Aktyubinsk, she graduated from the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogical Institute, National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Abai Almaty State University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

