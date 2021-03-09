Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 9. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 March 2021, 08:00
March 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of March.

photo

Alibai Bapanov (1953) – a muralist, active member of the Academy of Painters of Kazakhstan, prof at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Gogol Alma-Ata Art College, Surikov Moscow State Art Institute.

His paintings are kept in museums of Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Spain, as well as in private collections in Kazakhstan, France, the US, Liechtenstein, Turkey, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland.

photo


Skanderbek Dzholdasbekov (1955-2016) – a prominent scholar in mechanics of high-class spatial linkage mechanisms with degrees of mobility, PhD, Professor.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics and Applied Mathematics at the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo


Sholpan Tlepina (1967) – a member of the Scientific Advisory Council under the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan. Born in the city of Aktyubinsk, she graduated from the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogical Institute, National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Abai Almaty State University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana