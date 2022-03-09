March 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 9.

EVENTS

2001 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation commence delimiting the borders. The Kazakhstani and Russian border officials agree on and draw the draft state borderlines in Russia’s Astrakhan, Volgograd, Saratov, and Orenburg regions stretching 1896.5km.

2012 – The Days of the World Association of Kazakhs dated to 20 years since its foundation and since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic held in Istanbul, Turkey.

2012 – The reception on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Germany is held at the grand banquette hall of the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin.

2017 – The records of the Kazakh music of 1905 are discovered in Berlin. Before that it was believed that the first Kazakh music was recorded in France in 1925, but the Berliner Phonogramm-Archiv's records has the audio tracks dating back to 1905 created by German scholar Richard Karutz.

2018 – The Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in the Republic of Korea welcomes the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games, where Kazakhstan is represented by a record number of athletes – six athletes in two sports: cross-country skiing and biathlon.

2020 – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approves the concept of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy until 2030 which is aimed at strengthening the country’s independence as well as national, regional and global security.

2021 – An unveiling ceremony of the memorial plaque in honor of prominent statesman and public figure Bolatkhan Taizhan takes place in Almaty.

2021 – Kazakhstan approves the National Development Plan for 2025 outlining the key goals and parameters of the country’s new economic policy.



