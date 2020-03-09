March 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 9.

DATES

2001 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation commence the delimitation of the joint borer.

2012 – Istanbul hosts the Days of the World Kazakhs Association in the Turkic Republic. The event is dated to the 20th anniversary of the association and the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

2012 – A reception timed to the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Germany is held in Berlin.

2015 – 10-year-old dancers Abulkhair Sambussinov and Alua Kargabayeva win grand prix at the Grand Prix Dinamo international tournament in Moscow.

2017 – Records of the Kazakh music dating back to 1905 are discovered in Berlin. Germany returns the unique collection of the first records of the Kazakh music to Kazakhstan. Earlier it was believed that the first recordings of the Kazakh music were made in France in 1925.

2018 – 6 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea.