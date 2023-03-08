Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8 March 2023, 08:00
March 8. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of March.

NAMES

photo

Manarbek Yerzhanov (1901-1966) –singer (tenor), actor, composer, one of the members of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Aktogaisk district Karaganda region.

In 1928, he was accepeted into the troupe of the Kazakh Drama Theatre now the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater. Between 1931 and 1932, he worked at the Ridder Working Youth Theatre. In 1934, he joined the Almaty Musical Theatre as an actor. He had worked as a soloist of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic since 1953.


photo

Amina Umurzakova (1919-2006) – Kazakh actress of theatre and film, honored artist of the Kazakh SSR, people artist of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk now East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Leningrad State Theatre Institute in 1938.

Between 1945 and 1963, she starred in Dzhambul by Efim Dzigan, Devushka-Dzhigit by Pavel Bogolyubov, Krylatyi podarok by Aleksander Slobodnik and Emir Faik, V odnom raione by Shaken Aimatov, and so on.

photo


Bolatkhan Taizhan (1941-2007) – Kazakh diplomat, prominent public figure, Statesman.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Moscow State International Relations Institute, completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

photo


Satybaldy (Saken) Nyrymbetov (1946-2021) – Kazakh film director, screenwriter, writer, honored worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kentau city, South Kazakhstan region now Turkestan region, he graduated from the Screenwriting Faculty at the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography, High Courses for Scriptwriters and Film Directors.

Nyrymbetov was a member of the USSR Union of Cinematographs, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Georges Sadoul Independent Prize, laureate of the Platinum Tarlan Independent Prize.

photo


Shakarim Buktugutov (1961) – deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Born in Kokchetav city, he is a graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Construction Road Institute, East Kazakhstan State University.

He took up his current post in January 2023.

photo


Batyrbek Alzhanov (1964-2022) – Kazakh financier, merited worker of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev, now Atyrau region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Financial Academy under the Russian Government.

photo


Bakyt Dyusenbayev (1970) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea.

The Petropavlovsk city native is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2018.


