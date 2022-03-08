March 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of March.

NAMES

Manarbek Yerzhanov (1901-1966) is the singer, actor, composer, one of the members of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, learnt performing kyuis from Kussenbai dombra player.

He contributed heavily to the development of the Kazakh national opera.

Amina Umurzakova (1919-2006) is the Kazakh actress of theatre and film, honored artist of the Kazakh SSR, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Leningrad State Theatre Institute.

Bolatkhan Taizhan (1941-2007) is the Kazakh diplomat, prominent public figure, statesman.

Born in Pavlodar city is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Throughout his career served at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Ambassador to Egypt, Morocco, Tunis, Jordan, Malaysia, Permanent Representative to the OIC.

Satybaldy Nyrymbetov (1946) is the Kazakh film director, screenwriter, writer, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography.

Dussenbai Turganov (1959) is the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the ecology and environmental management committee.

Born in today’s Atyrau region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Power Engineering Institute, Moscow Financial and Economic Institute.

Has been elected last January.

Shakarym Buktugutov (1961) is the Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokshetau is the graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Engineering Institute, East Kazakhstan State University.

Has been acting since March 2020.

Batyrbek Alzhanov (1964) is the director of the Banknote Factory of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. Born in today’s Atyrau region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages, Financial Academy under the Russian Government.

Has been working since 2014.

Bakyt Dyussenbayev (1970) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea.

Born in Petropavlovsk is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian MFA.

Has been serving since April 2018.

Yerlan Dauylbayev (1977) is the member of the Central Electoral Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Turkestan region is the graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Has been appointed to the post in January 2020.



