March 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of March.

–singer (tenor), actor, composer, one of the members of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Aktogaisk district Karaganda region.

In 1928, he was accepeted into the troupe of the Kazakh Drama Theatre now the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater. Between 1931 and 1932, he worked at the Ridder Working Youth Theatre. In 1934, he joined the Almaty Musical Theatre as an actor. He had worked as a soloist of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic since 1953.

– Kazakh actress of theatre and film, honored artist of the Kazakh SSR, people artist of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk now East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Leningrad State Theatre Institute in 1938.

Between 1945 and 1963, she starred in Dzhambul by Efim Dzigan, Devushka-Dzhigit by Pavel Bogolyubov, Krylatyi podarok by Aleksander Slobodnik and Emir Faik, V odnom raione by Shaken Aimatov, and so on.

– Kazakh diplomat, prominent public figure, Statesman.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Moscow State International Relations Institute, completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

– a Kazakh film director, screenwriter, writer, honored worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kentau city, South Kazakhstan region now Turkestan region, he graduated from the Screenwriting Faculty at the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography, High Courses for Scriptwriters and Film Directors.

Nyrymbetov is a member of the USSR Union of Cinematographs, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Georges Sadoul Independent Prize, laureate of the Platinum Tarlan Independent Prize.

– the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Issues of Ecology and Environmental Management.

Born in Guryev now Atyrau region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Power Engineering Institute, Moscow Finance Economics Institute.

– the Director of the Banknote Factory of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev now Atyrau region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Financial Academy under the Russian Government.

– Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea. The Petropavlovsk city native is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

– a member of the Central Electoral Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region now Turkestan region, he graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, majoring in law.