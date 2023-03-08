March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 8.

DATES

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March around the world. The Day is dedicated to celebrating women’s achievements in the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

EVENTS

1958 – The major media holding Qazaqstan is established.

2010 - French film-maker Catherine Peix produces the documentary «The Origins of the Apple or the Garden of Eden found» about the apple grown in Kazakhstan. The documentary was screened at the capital’s cinema Kinopark-8 as part of the Week of Francophonie.

2010 – Then Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan, Iraq Bulat Sarsenbayev is accredited in Bagdad as an international observer from Kazakhstan for the parliamentary elections to the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq.

2010 – Kazakhstan co-authors the resolution on strengthening regional cooperation in combating illegal trafficking of drugs from Afghanistan within the session of the UN Commission Narcotic Drugs.

2017 – Then Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Great Britain Yerlan Idrissov hands over the credentials to Her Majesty late Queen Elizabeth II.