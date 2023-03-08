Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

8 March 2023, 07:00
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 8.

DATES

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March around the world. The Day is dedicated to celebrating women’s achievements in the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

EVENTS

1958 – The major media holding Qazaqstan is established.

2010 - French film-maker Catherine Peix produces the documentary «The Origins of the Apple or the Garden of Eden found» about the apple grown in Kazakhstan. The documentary was screened at the capital’s cinema Kinopark-8 as part of the Week of Francophonie.

2010 – Then Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan, Iraq Bulat Sarsenbayev is accredited in Bagdad as an international observer from Kazakhstan for the parliamentary elections to the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq.

2010 – Kazakhstan co-authors the resolution on strengthening regional cooperation in combating illegal trafficking of drugs from Afghanistan within the session of the UN Commission Narcotic Drugs.

2017 – Then Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Great Britain Yerlan Idrissov hands over the credentials to Her Majesty late Queen Elizabeth II.


Related news
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
Теги:
Events  
Read also
March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
March 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
World leaders of IT industry to meet in Bishkek at Central Asian Technological Forum
Over 100 countries to partake in Global Primary Health Care conference in Astana in Oct 2023
March 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News