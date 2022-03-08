Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 8.

    EVENTS

    1958 – Qazaqstan, the largest media holding of Kazakhstan, is founded. As of today, it is the biggest media resource of Kazakhstan. It broadcasts all over Kazakhstan and bordering regions of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Mongolia.

    2010 – Bulat Sarsenbayev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq concurrently, is accredited as an international observer from Kazakhstan for parliamentary elections in Iraq by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

    2017 – Erlan Idrissov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, presented his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events