March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 8.

EVENTS

1958 – Qazaqstan, the largest media holding of Kazakhstan, is founded. As of today, it is the biggest media resource of Kazakhstan. It broadcasts all over Kazakhstan and bordering regions of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Mongolia.

2010 – Bulat Sarsenbayev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq concurrently, is accredited as an international observer from Kazakhstan for parliamentary elections in Iraq by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

2017 – Erlan Idrissov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, presented his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



