Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 March 2022, 07:00
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 8.

EVENTS

1958 – Qazaqstan, the largest media holding of Kazakhstan, is founded. As of today, it is the biggest media resource of Kazakhstan. It broadcasts all over Kazakhstan and bordering regions of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Mongolia.

2010 – Bulat Sarsenbayev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq concurrently, is accredited as an international observer from Kazakhstan for parliamentary elections in Iraq by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

2017 – Erlan Idrissov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, presented his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10