    March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 March 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 8.

    1958 – Qazaqstan media holding is established. Today, Qazaqstan TV Channel is the largest media resource of the country. It broadcasts in Kazakhstan and near-border regions of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Mongolia.

    2010 - French filmmaker Catherine Pesh creates «Apple, from Eden Garden to the GAP» documentary about Kazakhstani apples.

    2010 – Kazakhstan co-authors a resolution on strengthening the regional cooperation in fight with illegal drug trafficking from Afghanistan during the session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs held in Vienna.

    2017 – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov presents his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
