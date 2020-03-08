Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 March 2020, 07:00
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 8.

1958 – Qazaqstan media holding is established. Today, Qazaqstan TV Channel is the largest media resource of the country. It broadcasts in Kazakhstan and near-border regions of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Mongolia.

2010 - French filmmaker Catherine Pesh creates «Apple, from Eden Garden to the GAP» documentary about Kazakhstani apples.

2010 – Kazakhstan co-authors a resolution on strengthening the regional cooperation in fight with illegal drug trafficking from Afghanistan during the session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs held in Vienna.

2017 – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov presents his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev