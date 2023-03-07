March 7. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of March.

NAMES







– Director of the Institute of Seismology, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the Presidium of the National Sciences Academy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Saryagash city, South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, completed postgraduate studies at the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys.







a Kazakh poet, journalist, winner of the M.Zhumabayev Kazakhstan Writer’s Union Prize. Born in Kzyl-Orda region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty at the Mirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career, he worked for Leninshil zhas, Kazakh adebieti newspapers, Zhalun almanac, Zhuldyz magazine. He was editor-in-chief of the Tamasha Theater.

He penned several books and translated the works of Alexander Pushkin, Rabindranath Tagore, Paul Éluard, Yanka Kupala, and so on.







– public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Alma-ata Institute of Architecture and Civil Construction, Moscow International Architecture Academy.

Between 2021 and 2023, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development.







– Olympic champion, honored master of sport of Kazakhstan, four-time champion of the world, four-time silver and two-time bronze medalist of Olympic Games, multiple champion of the USSR in cross-country skiing, merited citizen of Kokshetau city.

The Akmola region native is a graduate of the Kazakh Physical Culture Institute. He has been acting as an advisor at Kazakhstan’s Tourism and Sport Agency, Honored Consul of Kazakhstan in Sweden since July 1991, representative of Kazakhstan in the International Skiing Federation since 2003.