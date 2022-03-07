Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 7. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 March 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of March.

NAMES

photo

Dossym Suleyev (1947) is the Kazakhstani scientist, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Moscow Institute of Steels and Alloys.

photo

Zharaskan Abdirashev (1948-2001) is the Kazakh poet, journalist, laureate of the Zhubanov Prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His works are translated into German, Hungarian, Russian, Ukrainian, Uzbek, Tajiki, Turkmen, Kirgiz languages.

photo

Abilfas Khamitov (1962) is the Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Engineering Institute, International Architecture Academy.

Has been serving since January 2021.

photo

Vladimir Smirnov (1964) is the Olympic champion, merited sports master of Kazakhstan, four-time world champion, four-time silver and two-time bronze medalist of the Olympic Games, repeated skiing race champion of the USSR.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture.

photo

Arken Arystanov (1966) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, New Zealand, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Commonwealth of Australia since 2020 concurrently.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, studied courses at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (India), University of Kansas (the U.S.), underwent training at Fuji Bank (Japan), EBRD.


