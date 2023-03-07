Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

7 March 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 7.

1994– The election of deputies to the first Parliament of sovereign Kazakhstan is held.

2003– The Protocol of establishment of the High-Level Group is signed in Minsk, Belarus. The decision on the establishment of the High-Level Group us was taken by the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine as of February 23, 2003.

2005– An exhibition of the works by Kazakhstani artist Yerbolat Tolepbay is held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

2015– Film Zabytye v Karagande (Los olvidados de Karagandá) about the Spanish residents imprisoned in the Karlag (one of the largest Gulag labor camps) won in the nomination «Best European Documentary» and a golden award of the Jakarta Film Festival in Indonesia.

2019 – Al-Farabi Kazakh National University opens joint Research Center & Laboratory for Innovative Research at the University of Karachi (Pakistan).

2021– First Alley of Women opens in Zhetysu district in Almaty.


