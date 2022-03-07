Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 March 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 7.

EVENTS

1994 – The elections to the first ever Parliament of Kazakhstan are held. 176 deputies were elected. The new Parliament started its work in April 1994.

2003 – The Protocol on the foundation of the High-Level Group is signed in Minsk, following the decision taken by the Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine as of February 23, 2003.

2005 – The exhibition of paintings by famous Kazakh artist Yerbolat Tolepbay takes place at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2013 – Air Astana and Turkish Airlines sign the letter of intent to conclude a code sharing agreement.

2017 – The Kazakhstan-based air carriers are granted the right to fly using Trans-Siberian routes system, which opens new routes to Ulaanbaatar and Tokyo.

2019 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Karachi University of Pakistan unveil the joint Scientific Centre and Innovations Research Laboratory.

2020 – Radio Stereo Mundo La Mega of Ecuador airs Dimash songs from noon until 03:00 p.m.

2021 – The 1st Alley of Women opens in Almaty.

