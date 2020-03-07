Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
7 March 2020, 07:00
March 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 7.

EVENTS

1994 - Independent Kazakhstan holds elections to the first Parliament.

2003 - The Protocol on the Establishment of the High Level Group (HLG) is inked in Minsk.

2005 - UNESCO Headquarters in Paris hosts an exhibition of paintings by prominent Kazakh artist Yerbolat Tolepbay.

2013 - Air Astana and Turkish Airlines sign a Letter of Intent to enter into a Code-Share Agreement.

2015 - «The Forgotten of Karaganda» («Los olvidados de Karagandá») film wins the Gold Award at the Documentary & Short International Movie Award in Jakarta, Indonesia.

2017 - Kazakhstan's airlines are granted the right to operate flights using the Trans-Siberian route system enabling them to open up new routes to Ulaanbaatar and Tokyo.

2019 - Al-Farabi KazNU opens a joint Research Center & Laboratory for Innovative Research at the University of Karachi (Pakistan). The project was implemented with the assistance of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS).


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev