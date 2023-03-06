March 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of March.

NAMES

British traveler and artistThomas Witlam ATKINSON (1799–1861) travelled through the Kazakh steppes for historical, ethnographic, and geographical studies between 1848 and 1852. In 1858 in London, he publishes the two-volume book ‘Explorations in Eastern and Western Siberia’, depicting the Kazakhs’ life, traditions, and household. The book describes the cities and strongholds of Semipalatinsk, Ayagoz, Kapal, Lake Zhaysan, and the Shyngystau silver deposit. In 1860, his book ‘Travels in the Regions of the Upper and Lower Amoor’ sees the light. Atkison also publishes legends and stories about the Kazakh steppe place names.

Founder of the institution of judicial jury in KazakhstanMoryak SHEGENOV was born in Dzhezkazgan region in 1956. He graduated from the Karaganda State University. Between 2009 and 2019, he served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Representative of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major-GeneralAlmaz DZHUMAKEYEV was born in Przhevalsk (present-day Karakol) in Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyzstan. He graduated from the special boarding school in Frunze, the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School, and the Moscow Border Military College of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR. He served twice in Afghanistan. Throughout his military career he also served as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the land forces of Kazakhstan, Chief of Combat Training of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Kazakh land forces, Head of the Combat Training Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his latest post in March 2023.

Well-known Kazakh TV host and journalistAigul MUKEI was born in Tselinograd (present-day Astana). She graduated from the Philological Faculty at the Akmola State Pedagogical University and the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art. She worked for many Kazakhstani TV channels, namely Khabar, El arna. She also was the head of the press service of the national company «Astana EXPO-2017». She has been working as the deputy director of Marketing and Promotion Department of the national company «Astana EXPO-2017» since 2015.