March 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of March.

NAMES

Thomas Witlam Atkinson (1799–1861) - English artist, traveller in Siberia and Central Asia. In 1848 and 1852, he travelled through the Kazakh steppes for historical, ethnographic, and geographical studies.

In 1858, the two-volume book Explorations in Eastern and Western Siberia, where Kazakhs’ life, traditions, household, and so on are depicted, was published in London. The book also describes the cities and strongholds of Semipalatinsk, Ayagoz, Kapal, Lake Zhaysan, and the Shyngystau silver deposit.

In 1860, his book Travels in the Regions of the Upper and Lower Amoor was issued.

He also published stories about Kazakh steppe place names.

Moryak Shegenov (1956) – founder of the institution of judicial jury in Kazakhstan. Born in Dzhezkazgan region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University, majoring in law in 1979.

Between 2009 and 2019, he worked as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.





Almaz Dzhumakeev (1970) – representative of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major-General.

Born in Przhevalsk now Karakol city, Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyzstan, he graduated from the special boarding school in the city of Frunze, Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School, Moscow Border Military College of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR.

He served twice in Afghanistan.

He worked as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the land forces of Kazakhstan, Chief of Combat Training of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Kazakh land forces, Head of the Combat Training Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Aigul Mukei (1975) – famous Kazakh TV host, journalist. Born in Tselinograd city now Nur-Sultan, she graduated from the Philological Faculty at the Akmola State Pedagogical University, majoring in the Russian language and literature, the Faculty of Cinema at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art.

