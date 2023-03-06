March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 6.

EVENTS

1917- Amnesty is proclaimed for all the participants in the National Liberation Uprising of 1916 (the Central Asian revolt of 1916). Alikhan Bukeikhanov, Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev, Khalel Dosmukhameduly, and Akhmed Birimzhanuly become part of the temporary government replacing the previously existing one.

1987 – Two decrees of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan and the Council of the Ministers of the Kazakh SSR «On better studying of the Kazakh language» and «On better studying of the Russian language» are published.

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Arab Republic of Egypt exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2014 – «The female kind» anthology with biographies of the brightest Kazakhstani women politicians, scientists, athletes, businesswomen is released in Kazakh and Russian.

2014 - Kazakhstan's Economic and Cultural Center is inaugurated in the German capital, Berlin.

2015- The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco sign the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

2016 - Professor of the Karaganda State Industrial University, Candidate of Science Vladimir Merkulov is awarded the Alfred Nobel Medal in recognition of his contribution to science and development of inventiveness.

2019 – Kazakhstani dance troupe ‘Gulder’ is founded in the U.S. It performs the national Kazakh dancing routines dressed in national costumes to show the uniqueness of our dancing traditions.

2021 – Mini games dedicated to Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen are created in Argentine by his devoted fans.



