Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

6 March 2023, 07:00
March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 6.

EVENTS

1917- Amnesty is proclaimed for all the participants in the National Liberation Uprising of 1916 (the Central Asian revolt of 1916). Alikhan Bukeikhanov, Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev, Khalel Dosmukhameduly, and Akhmed Birimzhanuly become part of the temporary government replacing the previously existing one.

1987 – Two decrees of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan and the Council of the Ministers of the Kazakh SSR «On better studying of the Kazakh language» and «On better studying of the Russian language» are published.

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Arab Republic of Egypt exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2014 – «The female kind» anthology with biographies of the brightest Kazakhstani women politicians, scientists, athletes, businesswomen is released in Kazakh and Russian.

2014 - Kazakhstan's Economic and Cultural Center is inaugurated in the German capital, Berlin.

2015- The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco sign the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

2016 - Professor of the Karaganda State Industrial University, Candidate of Science Vladimir Merkulov is awarded the Alfred Nobel Medal in recognition of his contribution to science and development of inventiveness.

2019 – Kazakhstani dance troupe ‘Gulder’ is founded in the U.S. It performs the national Kazakh dancing routines dressed in national costumes to show the uniqueness of our dancing traditions.

2021 – Mini games dedicated to Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen are created in Argentine by his devoted fans.


Related news
March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 13. Today's Birthdays
Теги:
Read also
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Aktobe rgn to conduct 14 large-scale archeological expeditions
March 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News