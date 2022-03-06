March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 6.

EVENTS

1992 - Kazakhstan and Egypt exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2014 – «Astana: The female kind» anthology featuring the biographies of the brightest Kazakhstani women politicians, scientists, athletes, businesswomen goes out.

2014 – Official opening ceremony of Kazakhstan's Economic and Cultural Center takes place in Berlin, Germany.

2015 - Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco sign the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

2016 - Professor of the Karaganda State Industrial University, Candidate of Science Vladimir Merkulov is awarded the Alfred Nobel Medal for his contribution to science and development of inventiveness.

2019 – Girls from Kazakhstan set up a Gulder (Flowers) dance troupe in the U.S. to perform Kazakh national dances.

2021 – The mini-games devoted to Dimash are created in Argentine.



