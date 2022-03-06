Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 March 2022, 07:00
March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 6.

EVENTS

1992 - Kazakhstan and Egypt exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2014 – «Astana: The female kind» anthology featuring the biographies of the brightest Kazakhstani women politicians, scientists, athletes, businesswomen goes out.

2014 – Official opening ceremony of Kazakhstan's Economic and Cultural Center takes place in Berlin, Germany.

2015 - Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco sign the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

2016 - Professor of the Karaganda State Industrial University, Candidate of Science Vladimir Merkulov is awarded the Alfred Nobel Medal for his contribution to science and development of inventiveness.

2019 – Girls from Kazakhstan set up a Gulder (Flowers) dance troupe in the U.S. to perform Kazakh national dances.

2021 – The mini-games devoted to Dimash are created in Argentine.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10