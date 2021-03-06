Go to the main site
    March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 March 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 6.

    DATES

    International Dentist’s Day

    The International Dentist’s Day is marked on March 6th annually. It was instituted to show appreciation for dentists. It is a great way to bring awareness to dentistry and encourage people to do checkups at the dentist more often.

    EVENTS

    1917 - Amnesty is proclaimed for all the participants in the National Liberation Uprising of 1916 (the Central Asian revolt of 1916). Alikhan Bukeikhanov, Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev, Khalel Dosmukhameduly, and Akhmed Birimzhanuly become part of the temporary government.

    1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Arab Republic of Egypt exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    2014 – 'The female kind' anthology containing the biographies of the brightest Kazakhstani women politicians, scientists, athletes, businesswomen is published.

    2014 - Kazakhstan's Economic and Cultural Center opens its doors in Berlin, Germany.

    2015 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco sign the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

    2016 - Professor of the Karaganda State Industrial University, Candidate of Science (Chemistry) Vladimir Merkulov is awarded the Alfred Nobel Medal in recognition of his contribution to science and development of inventiveness.

    2019 – Girls from Kazakhstan form a dance troupe ‘Gulder’ in the U.S. The group performs the national Kazakh dancing routines dressed in national costumes to show the uniqueness of our dancing traditions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
