March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 March 2021, 07:00
March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 6.

DATES

International Dentist’s Day

The International Dentist’s Day is marked on March 6th annually. It was instituted to show appreciation for dentists. It is a great way to bring awareness to dentistry and encourage people to do checkups at the dentist more often.

EVENTS

1917 - Amnesty is proclaimed for all the participants in the National Liberation Uprising of 1916 (the Central Asian revolt of 1916). Alikhan Bukeikhanov, Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev, Khalel Dosmukhameduly, and Akhmed Birimzhanuly become part of the temporary government.

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Arab Republic of Egypt exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2014 – 'The female kind' anthology containing the biographies of the brightest Kazakhstani women politicians, scientists, athletes, businesswomen is published.

2014 - Kazakhstan's Economic and Cultural Center opens its doors in Berlin, Germany.

2015 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco sign the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

2016 - Professor of the Karaganda State Industrial University, Candidate of Science (Chemistry) Vladimir Merkulov is awarded the Alfred Nobel Medal in recognition of his contribution to science and development of inventiveness.

2019 – Girls from Kazakhstan form a dance troupe ‘Gulder’ in the U.S. The group performs the national Kazakh dancing routines dressed in national costumes to show the uniqueness of our dancing traditions.


Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
