Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
6 March 2020, 07:00
March 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 6.

DATES

International Dentist’s Day

The international Dentist’s Day falls on March 6th every year. It was established as a way to show appreciation and thanks for dentists. It’s also a way to bring awareness to dentistry so that people will know more about how to care for their teeth. It also encourages people who may have avoided going to the dentist to come in for a checkup.

EVENTS

1917 - Amnesty is proclaimed for all the participants in the National Liberation Uprising of 1916 (the Central Asian revolt of 1916).

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Arab Republic of Egypt exchange notes on establishing diplomatic relations.

2009 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivers the State-of-the-Nation Address «Through Crisis towards Renewal and Development».

2014 - Kazakhstan's Economic and Cultural Center opens its doors in Berlin.

2015 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco ink the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

2016 - Vladimir Merkulov, a professor of the Karaganda State Industrial University, Candidate of Chemical Sciences, is awarded the Alfred Nobel Medal in recognition of his contribution to science and development of inventiveness.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev